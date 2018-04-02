Egypt: Armed Forces - 5 Takfiris Killed, 993 Targets Destroyed in North, Central Sinai

The Armed Forces killed five takfiris in North and Central Sinai within the course of the Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018 (COS 2018).

The Armed Forces issued on Sunday 1/4/2018 its 17th statement on the outcome of Comprehensive Operation Sinai 2018 that was launched on February 9 to fight terrorism in North and Central Sinai and other areas in the Nile Delta and the desert areas west of the Nile Valley.

According to the statement, the Armed Forces destroyed 993 hideouts and warehouses with explosives belts, quantities of chemicals, and eight wireless communications devices.

- Some 163 explosive devices were dismantled.

- Army forces seized 19 vehicles used by terrorists.

- Some 64 unlicensed motorbikes were seized and destroyed.

- The forces arrested 513 terrorists and wanted criminals.

The Navy forces continued securing coastline from Rafah to Arish to foil the infiltration of terrorists from seaside.

Border guards, in cooperation with Air Forces, detected and destroyed six unlicensed vehicles and a truck laden with large quantities of Tramadol pills and other narcotics while attempting to sneak into Egyptian territories.

Combat groups of the Armed Forces and Interior Ministry continue operating 610 security patrols and setting up checkpoints across the nation.

The statement reiterated armed forces and police's persistence to eradicate the roots of terrorism and achieve security and stability for the great Egyptian people.