1 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Heads Cabinet Meeting On Ethiopia Dam Negotiations

The higher committee on Nile waters convened on Saturday 31/3/2018 under Prime Minster Sherif Ismail to probe a number of issues pertaining to water resources issues.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers as well as representatives of the bodies concerned.

The get-together took up the current status of the negotiations on the Renaissance Dam in light of a meeting to be hosted by the Sudanese capital Khartoum on April 4 and 5 as the ministers of foreign affairs and water resources of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia will take part.

The meeting today also discussed implementing a national strategy to rationalize water consumption.

