Sudan: Bakri Informed On Outcome of Talks Between Sudanese Health Ministry and Its Tunisian Counterpart

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on outcome of talks held between Federal Haelth Ministry and Ministry of Health in Tunisia and concluded by signing a number of agreements and protocols in health field.

This came when he met at the Council of Ministers Sunday with Tunisian Minister of Health Dr Emad Al-Khamame in the presence of Federal Health Minister, Bahar Idris Abu Garda.

The Tunisian Minister said in press statements that the meeting discussed ways of boosting cooperation between Sudan and Tunisia , particularly in health domain as well as consolidation of economic integration between the two countries.

Abu Garda , for his part, said the meeting discussed Tunisia's experiment of health and medical tourism , referring to huge progress made by Tunisia in field of health services.

He reiterated commitment of the Ministry to execute deals and protocols in health domain signed with Tunisia.