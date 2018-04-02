2 April 2018

Tanzania: Air Tanzania's New Bombardier Q-400 Plane Arrives Today

Dar es Salaam — The long waited Air Tanzania's new Bombardier Q-400 is expected to land at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) today.

Reports say the plane departed Canada on Friday and is expected to touch down at JNIA later today.

Government spokesman Dr Hassan Abbas wrote on his official twitter account Monday saying: "Our third bombardier plane is expected to arrive and received at 16:00 hrs East African time."

Water Canon Salutation for the new plane will be honoured by President John Pombe Magufuli on the sideline of official inauguration of the new radar at the JNIA.

Air Tanzania director general Mr Ladislaus Matindi was recently quoted as saying that the plane departed Canada on Friday and it passed through different destinations before landing at JNIA.

The government has bought the new plane at $32 million from Canada's Bombardier Aerospace.

79-seater plane will be the third to be bought by the government since President John Magufuli came to power with a passionate call to revive the struggling state-owned air carrier.

Three more jet aircrafts (2-Bombardier C300 and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner) will arrive in the country before the end of this year, according to the director of communication at the State House Mr Gerson Msigwa.

