2 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Two Injured in Militia Attack On North Darfur Returnee Village

Tawila — Two formerly displaced people were wounded in a shooting in Turbo village in North Darfur's Tawila on Saturday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, the Sheikh of Turbo reported that militiamen riding in two Land Cruisers and others on camels began shooting at the village at about 9 pm.

Maryam Eisa (12) and Abdelmajid Haroun sustained bullet wounds, he said. After the villagers fled their homes, the attackers left, taking with them about 17 sheep and three donkeys.

Turbo lies 15 km south of Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality. The sheikh said that about 30 families returned from the Shadad camp for the displaced near Shangil Tobaya a month and a half ago.

He added that the same militiamen as well stole seven horses and carts belonging to residents of the camp who went out to collect firewood near the camp on Saturday morning.

