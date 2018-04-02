Tanzania: Tanapa Plays Down Claims of Land Grabbing

Arusha — The Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) has played down renewed claims by three villages in Babati district, Manyara region that their land had been illegally annexed into the Tarangire National Park.

The public relations manager, Mr Pascal Shelutete admitted that there is a dispute, but staressed that villagers were evicted after it was found that they had settled inside the protected area which is against the law.

He said their removal came after going through the boundaries of the park by Tanapa officials and the Babati district and local officials who discovered that the villagers had settled illegally inside the park. Unsatisfied by the eviction, the Ayamango, Gidamar and Gejadaburg villagers moved to the court, lodging a complaint that their land had been illegally annexed by the conservation agency.

"They withdrew the case in 2009 and the matter was resolved amicably after which Tanapa offered Sh175 million as consolation to the affected villagers," he said in response to fresh complaints over the disputed boundary by residents of the three villages.

Mr Shelutete added that the Babati District Council had also promised to find an alternative land to settle them although he has not been updated on the progress.

"There were plans to find another area for them to settle because where they were was inside the park. However, I have not been updated on how far they have gone on this matter," he said.

Last week residents of the three villages assembled and threatened to take the matter to President John Magufuli, accusing Tanapa of grabbing 17,00 hectares of their land.

According to them, at least 7,000 families have been affected. They claimed that their eviction from their ancestral land was a violation of their basic rights and called for quick intervention of higher authorities.

One of the villagers, Mr Mussa Mohamed from Ayamango village claimed that they have been landless since they were evicted from what he said was their duly registered village.

He added that his family had been living in the disputed land since the 1970s, noting that some 8,900 hectares were annexed into the park without being consulted.

Another villager, Mr Eugene Lyimo said after the registration of their village in 1970, a verification exercise for the boundaries was conducted in collaboration with Tanapa and the district authorities and that no anomaly was found.