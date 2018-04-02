2 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Customs Confirms Port Status for Ladol

By Eromosele Abiodun

The federal government has granted the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) a full port status.

The Deputy Comptroller, DCG, Excise, Industrial Incentive and Free Trade Zones, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Patience Iferi announced this when she paid a working visit to LADOL in Lagos.

The DCG during the visit to LADOL disclosed that the process of granting the port status to the offshore logistics company has since been finalised.

She was said to have admitted that she was part of the process of LADOL being given the port status.

The DCG had advised the management of LADOL to reach out to the Apapa Customs Command in case they have any issue to sort out.

Chairman of LADOL, Mr. Ladipupo Jadesimi had during the visit of the Customs DCG, described the location of the logistics company as friendly to shipping activities.

He also said that LADOL's involvement in fabricating modules of the Egina FPSO has led to the creation of many jobs in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Jadesimi said: "This is one and only fabrication facility in the entire African continent the visions of the founders of LADOL was to ensure that Nigeria captures the lion share of the oil and gas businesses in the African."

