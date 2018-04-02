Nigeria: Govt Road Projects Will Boost Agriculture, Economy - Minister

The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Suleiman Hassan, has said that ongoing road projects across the country by the Federal Government will boost agriculture and enhance the economy.

Hassan said this in an interview with newsmen in Gombe yesterday.

He said that the Federal Government was committed to improving roads, rail lines and waterways to enhance economic growth.

Hassan said that a lot of economic activities were also ongoing along the roads apart from creating employment opportunities for people working at the sites.

"We have made a lot of satisfactory progress in the past one to two weeks we inspected the work," he said.

"I just returned from Oyo State where I looked at the roads on Ibadan-Oyo and Ogbomosho. Work is going on and the quality is high and people are engaged. A lot of economic activities are going on along these roads. Look at all the geo-political zones; you will see activities going on."

"If you take a look at Kano-Maiduguri road, Kano Western bye-pass, Kaduna Eastern bye-pass, work is going on earnestly," the minister said.

NAN