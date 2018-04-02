2 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ayagwa, Okiemute Resume Training As Plateau Prepare for USM

By Bashir Liman

Jos — Plateau United's midfielder, Raphael Ayagwa and goalkeeper Okiemute Odah have returned to training as the pride of Plateau State prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup against USM Algiers of Algeria.

The club's Media Officer, Albert Dakup, who disclosed this, said that the return of the duo is a big morale booster for the defending champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League ahead of their first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup play-off with USM Algiers.

Ayagwa (thigh) and Okiemute (back) have missed four matches, but are now fit to start against USM Algiers on Saturday.

Dakup explained that Ayagwa, who scored two brilliant goals in the CAF Champions League against Eding Sports in Yaoundé and Etoile du Sahel in Tunis, sustained a thigh injury during a league match against Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

He added that while the goalkeeper Okiemute, who has been exceptional in goal this season after keeping a clean sheet in all the Plateau United's NPFL home matches, sustained a back injury after he fell down awkwardly during warm-up in Tunis before the first leg of the CAF Champions League against Etoile du Sahel.

He said, "The return of the duo is a now a source of joy to the technical crew, players and the club fans as they are now ready and available for selection ahead of the tie against USM Algiers of Algeria."

The duo who joined the club from Lobi Stars of Makurdi this season have become influential members of the team with their all-round performances which make them the toast of the club's fans.

