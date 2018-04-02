Ethiopia: Parliament Appoints Abiy Ahmed As Prime Minister

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representative (HPR) has appointed the 42 years old Abiy Ahmed (PhD) as the next Prime Minster of Ethiopia on Monday.

It was recalled that the ruling party Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Front (EPRDF) has elected Abiya as reviewed the detailed reports of its Executive Committee of the Front, performances of each national party towards the implementation of the in-depth renewal program since March 20, 2018.

Abiy has elected as the chairman of the ruling party following the resignation of Chairperson Hailemariam Dessalegn.

On his previous carrier Abiy has served as head of OPDO Secretariat and Oromia Housing and Urban Development Office with the title of Deputy President of the Oromia Region.

He has also served as Director-General of Science and Technology Information Center (STIC) and Minister of Science and Technology (MoST) after he became executive member of OPDO in 2015, Abiy.

He has also served in the Ethiopian armed forces in the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel.

Accordingly, he joined the struggle during early 1991, just a few months before the downfall of the military regime, at the age of 15.

He also was sent to Rwanda, as a member of the UN peacekeeping force mission from 1993 to 1996.

He was appointed as the Minister of Science and Technology as Hailemariam Deesalegn presented him to the House of people's Representative in 2015.