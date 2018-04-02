2 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed Sworn in As Prime Minister

Addis Ababa April 02/02018 Abiy Ahimed Ali (PhD) today sworn in as the Prime Minister of Ethiopia to succeed Hailemariam Desalegn who resigned last February.

Abiy, 42, was sworn in at the second extraordinary session of House of People's Representatives as Ethiopia's 3rd Prime Minister since the ruling party EPRDF came to power.

Abiy took the power from the hand the former Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn in the most peaceful and exemplary way in the history of Ethiopia.

Following the handing over ceremony Prime Minister Abiye delivered a nationwide televised address to the peoples of Ethiopia.

In his address the Prime Minister pledged to build peaceful diplomatic relation with Eretria, to work for inclusive development, compact against corruption and widen the democratic environment in the country.

He also vows to work with women and the youth as they are the main power for the development of the country.

His appointment marks a significant step towards resolving the recent unrest and violence that led to the decree of state of emergency since February 16, 2018.

