Kenya: Wiper Leaders Hold Meeting On Future With Nasa, Kamba Unity

Nairobi — A meeting of Kamba leaders which is expected to determine the way forward for the Wiper leadership under Kalonzo Musyoka in its relationship with NASA will take place Monday at Koma, Machakos county.

Musyoka will be present at the meeting at Koma Ranch in Machakos County that will be attended by leaders from Wiper and other parties.

The meeting dubbed "2018 Kamba Unity Declaration Accord" will be reviewing Wiper's relationship with ODM and NASA as well as forging new alliances in a shifting political landscape.

It comes in the wake of plans by Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula and his Amani counterpart Musalia Mudavadi to dissolve their parties to form a bigger political outfit for Western Kenya.

Initially, after Odinga struck a deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Musyoka, Wetang'ula and Mudavadi teamed up, arguing they were kept in the dark.

That show of unity saw Musyoka push for registration of NASA as a political party.

Kalonzo had urged the Luhya leaders to remain in NASA to make it more formidable for the 2022 presidential contest.