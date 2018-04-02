Kenya: Telkom Now Targets Heavy-Data Users in New Offering

Nairobi — Telkom has launched a new post-paid call tariff targeted at heavy data users looking for value and convenience.

Targeting the cosmopolitan professional, Telkom Move is a blended offering with a pre-set amount of data, talk time and SMS. The new proposition will cost new subscribers Sh2,499 per month for 25GB data, unlimited on-net calls and 800 off-net minutes plus 800 SMS.

Telkom's Chief Executive Officer Aldo Mareuse says the launch of Telkom Move is in response to the market need for new experiences that add value to latter-day discerning customers.

"Telkom is here to enable Kenyans to discover, explore, experience and engage with and on the Internet, through reliable Internet connectivity on fast speeds, and get value for money on Voice and SMS bundles, all under one bouquet," says Mareuse.

He said the new proposition represents the best value in the postpaid market for middle to high value customers. "It offers the freedom and peace of mind to go about everyday business without fear of high fees in communicating; socially or work related," he adds.

Data, voice and text messaging have been vital in driving the mobile telephony sector's rapid growth.

In particular, Telkom 4G and 3G mobile coverage has grown across the country, offering Kenyans an opportunity to combine the power of mobile, Internet and voice in their day-to-day engagements.

According to the Communication Authority of Kenya's (CA) Q3 statistics, Internet services recorded a significant increase on all fronts, driven by the Internet/data service sub-sector with mobile data/Internet services as a key driver. Further, it is anticipated that the demand for and use of mobile broadband services will increase significantly with the roll out of 4G mobile services across the country.