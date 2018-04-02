Nigeria: CIBN to Hold AGM, Elect New Exco Members

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has perfected arrangements towards a successful annual general meeting (AGM) and election of new office holders and other elective positions in its Governing Council who will run the affairs of the institute for a period of two years.

The AGM and election of officers scheduled for Saturday, April 7, 2018 will take place in Lagos.

The President/Chairman of Council of the institute, Prof. Segun Ajibola, will preside over the meeting.

According to a statement, the Institute has reviewed its current electoral system by leveraging on information technology thus, optimising the process and giving its targeted audience access to a transparent, accessible and cost effective electoral process for a democratic selection of its leaders.

Electronic voting has been an efficient and cost-effective alternative to the current classic voting procedure which is expected to attract specific group of people, like young electors/voters to participate in the election.

The proposed solution also aims at eradicating all known challenges and providing a complete solution with adequate level of security, anonymity, authentication, data security, tractability etc.

"The system is designed for online voting from any part of the globe, hence, giving more members the power to choose even at the comfort of their homes and wherever possible.

"The 2018 Election of the Officers will be opened to members from 4th April at 12:01am to 7th April at 12:01am," the statement added.

In line with the institute's tradition, the Chairmen and Chief Executives of banks, past presidents of the institute, presidents of other professional bodies, top government functionaries, Fellows, Honourary Senior Members, Associates and other relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the meeting and exercise their franchise to elect new officers.

The meeting will also consider the Annual Reports and Accounts of 2017 operational performance of the Institute and other important matters affecting the industry and the welfare of members.

It is expected that members of the Institute all over the country would turn-out en-mass and participate actively in the exercise in the interest of the Institute and banking profession.