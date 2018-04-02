Kenya: FKF's Dalliance With Okumbi Leading Nowhere

After the expected poor performance of Harambee Stars in their two international friendlies in Morocco, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) finally, comfortably and belatedly "sent home" coach Stanley Okumbi and his entire technical bench.

The poor Stars had to sneak back home in the wee hours of the morning recently.

There was very little media interest in their return and things are seemingly back to normal which of course means poor in our parlance.

Some weeks ago, the federation had supported Okumbi and his underwhelming technical bench with all the gusto they could muster. They all knew at the same time that he was not up to the task. That is why Paul Put had to throw in the towel and move on with his awesome career.

It would be an exercise in futility to sum up Okumbi's stint at the helm of the national team and break it down in numbers. That has already been done and the result is infuriating. The new style taken is to promise us a foreign coach after every poor show. The goals have already shifted and FKF is promising us a new coach by May this year.

It was earlier promised we would get this new guy by the end of March but it was not to be.

The new coach will be unveiled just a few days to the qualifier match between Kenya and Ghana and even though we do not think with our guts, we have the feeling that he will have a very short stint with the team before getting into the competition! That is our dread, but we do hope for once FKF may listen to our humble opinion.

Get the new coach and his technical bench in time so that they can chart out the way forward for the team. Give the new coach the upper hand in picking his own technical bench just as Put was asking you to; make sure that the new management of the team is paid its dues in time so that we don't have the cases pending with Fifa about the country's record with the payment of coaches; set up real international friendlies with competitive teams so that we may move up the Fifa rankings deservedly as well as improve our own teams.

The deal with Comoros and Central African Republic was very embarrassing to us even though you are a shameless lot; at least you must have felt some low heat of disgrace this time round.

Well, there is the saying that "Old generals never die... they only fade away".

Stanley Okumbi will be remembered as such. Just when we thought he is being sent home, he just moved to the Under-20 team and was playing Rwanda as I file this. He has already been quoted asking his charges to approach the match positively!

Well, if the larger team choked him thus, what shall he do with the younger lads? What happened to the people that were taking care of the kids? What good can come out of Nazareth?