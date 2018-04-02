Kenya: Chespol, Kirui Wary of Steeplechase Opponents

Kenya boasts a defending champion and the second fastest athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games, but the team is cautiously optimistic ahead of women's 3,000 metres steeplechase final at the 'Club Games' due April 4 to 15.

Defending champion Purity Kirui and World Junior 3,000m steeplechase champion Cellphine Chespol, who is also the national record holder, both believe it would be suicidal for them to be complacent.

Kirui and Chespol, who is making her debut at the 'Club Games,' will team up with another newcomer at the games in Fancy Cherono for women's 3,000m steeplechase race that will be a straight final on April 11.

PODIUM SWEEP

Kirui orchestrated Kenya's podium sweep at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with defending champion Milcah Chemos and Joan Kipkemoi claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Chespol, who is fresh from winning the Africa Cross Country on her debut as senior, will be making her debut at the "Club Games." Chespol won the 2015 World Youth 2,000m steeplechase title and followed it up with World Junior 3,000m steeplechase title in 2016.

Chespol, 19, stormed to a national record time of 8 minutes and 58.78 seconds to win the Eugene Diamond League race in May last year. She was the favourite for the World title in London last year. Her time in Eugene made her the second fastest woman in the history of the event after Kenyan-Born Ruth Jebet of Bahrain in 8:52.78.

However, the Kenyans were shocked when Americans Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs paced to a 1-2 finish, with defending champion Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya settling for silver.

Beatrice Chepkoech, who will compete in 1,500m at the Commonwealth Games, came in fourth, while Chespol and Kirui came in sixth and 10th respectively.

"That kind of shock is what we don't want in Gold Coast. We shall run as a team. We will put up a very explosive title defence," said Kirui, who returned on time from maternity leave to make Team Kenya for 2017 London World Championships.

"Of course I am under pressure from the youngsters in my team, but I have prepared well," explained the 26-year-old Kirui.

Chespol said a tendon injury that ruined her title chances at the 2017 London World Championships has since recovered well.

"Pressure will only come from my colleagues but I am sure good team work will help deliver another podium sweep, God willing," said Chespol, who is also the World Cross Country junior bronze medallist.

Cherono said she won't be cowed by her experienced hence will go down fighting. "I have learnt a lot from Kirui and Chespol in training but I am also going for gold," said the 17-year-old Cherono.

"We can deliver medals but let's not underrate our rivals, especially from New Zealand and Australia."