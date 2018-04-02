Nigeria: 9mobile Introduces 4-in-1 Bonus Offer for New Customers

In continuation of its commitment to create innovative platforms for positive experience, 9mobile has bolstered its season of care with the launch of a fantastic bonus offer called 4-in-1 for new subscribers.

The 4-in-1 bonus offers massive data and airtime bonus on recharges made by new 9mobile subscribers, and is available on Moretalk, Talkzone, and Cliqlite packages.

It gives new customers a generous welcome data bonus of 1GB, and free weekly chat pack to stay connected online via Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, it incorporates a 250% bonus on all recharges, and 1GB data for N500 one-off recharge, thus giving 9mobile subscribers unlimited talk time, high-speed online experience, and amazing value for their money.

Speaking on the newest bonus offer, Director, Consumer Segment, 9mobile, Adeolu Dairo, said the telco is delighted at extending the frontiers of its many innovative platforms, to ensure that its existing and new customers continue to enjoy unlimited positive experience across all touchpoints whenever they use 9mobile products and services.

"The 4-in-1 bonus offer is a bold statement that 9mobile offers freedom; freedom to talk with ease, and freedom to surf the internet without always checking your balance. As Nigeria's leading customer-friendly telco, this 4-in-1 package will enable our new customers to experience the true meaning of seamless communication. All you need to do is get a new 9mobile line, activate it, and start browsing and talking with lots of freebies to enhance your communication", he stated.