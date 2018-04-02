Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 2, Kidnap 9 in Birnin Gwari

Kaduna — Gunmen have killed two people in a village, Tsohuwar Gwari, in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Daily Trust gathered yesterday that the gunmen who stormed the village at 12pm on Saturday kidnapped nine people, including a newly wedded lady in the area.

Three people however managed to escape from their abductors, leaving the other six, a source said, explaining, "There is a popular river in the area known as Kwarita where people selling medicine for pile are always seen so it is a busy place which never sleeps. The village also has a bad road used by the gunmen to terrorize people. Taking advantage of the bad road they stopped people, killed two on the spot and kidnapped nine, although three were able to escape and have also narrated what happened."

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the incident but said he had to get in touch with the DPO in-charge of the area before he could give details.

Bandits had killed 11 soldiers around the same Birnin Gwari LGA barely two weeks ago. The 11 were buried last Thursday.