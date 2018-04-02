Zimbabwe: Winless Makepekepe Out to Break Duck

Their Premier Soccer League (PSL) record so far reads three matches; zero wins, three draws and zero defeats, but former champions CAPS United are not bothered.

Perhaps the biggest consolation being the fact that they currently rank above struggling city rivals Dynamos and this afternoon Lloyd Chitembwe's men go in search of their first win of the season against tricky opponents Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

CAPS United played a goalless draw in their season opener with Harare City before a 2-2 stalemate away to Bulawayo Chiefs and another scoreless share of the spoils at home to champions FC Platinum three days ago.

Chitembwe believes there is absolutely no reason to worry about the draws as the season is still young.

"We have only travelled a short distance, so we are not worried about not having won a match. There is no reason to be worried because we know we have the necessary resources to achieve our targets for the season," he told Standardsport.

"You also have to understand that there is no team that has won the championship yet so there is still everything to play for."

CAPS United are among the preseason favourites to win the championship after a busy off-season transfer window where they brought in a host of quality players.

But the start of the season has not been that impressive for the Green Machine.

Chitembwe, in search of a match winner, has somewhat rotated the team so far and may be tempted to give surprise signing Denver Mukamba a full debut.

While he fretted over the player's fitness after the last encounter following another substitute appearance, Chitembwe professed to have been impressed by the player's discipline and attitude.

"I don't like to talk about individuals because it's all about the team. So, we are happy to have him as part of the team and we know that he can make an important contribution to the team whenever he is called upon," Chitembwe said.

Like CAPS United, Black Rhinos have not had an impressive start to the season, winning once and losing twice in their first three matches.

After losing to Yadah FC last Thursday, CAPS United present a more difficult opponent for Chauya Chipembere's coach Herbert Muruwa, but he is confident.

"We didn't do well against Yadah FC and so we need to remain focused against CAPS United. We are always prepared for battle. We are ready for them, we need to get a positive result and I am sure we are going to come good," he said.

In other fixtures, newcomers Herentals, who earned their first win of the season in Kariba on Thursday, host Yadah FC at Rufaro while another newly promoted side Bulawayo Chiefs entertain airmen Chapungu at Luveve

Premier Soccer League fixtures:

Today: Herentals v Yadah FC (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Luveve), Black Rhinos v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium).

Tomorrow: FC Platinum v Bulawayo City (Mandava), Mutare City v Harare City (Vengere), Nichrut v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Dynamos v Highlanders (Rufaro), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve).