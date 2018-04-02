Gospel artiste Kebualemang Hove, who grabbed the limelight with her debut album Kudzoyashe in 2016, is set to inject more life into her music with her forthcoming album titled Eternal Worship Oblation scheduled for release on April 7.

This time, Hove is promising a mixed bag that features different beats, ranging from jazz, to kwaito and rock.

"This time we tried to differentiate and upgrade from the general taste of gospel music, therefore blending my instrumental beats with jazz, soft rock, classic music and kwaito, but maintaining my gospel lyrics," Hove said.

"It is my desire to honour and serve God through music. I believe I am a bearer of God's good news, hence my choice of gospel music."

Hove's music took off in 2016 when she released Kudzoyashe, an album with tracks featuring Mathias Mhere and Alvern Zhou of the Lutheran Church choir.

"I was overwhelmed by the responses I received after releasing my debut album. This has been my best motivation to work a bit more. I have just sampled some of the tracks from the forthcoming album and the responses are very promising," she said.

"Like the Samaritan woman, when you receive some good news you can't keep it to yourself. When you have good news for hope, healing, restoration and salvation, you just want everyone else to benefit from it."

Hove said her passion for music dates back to her childhood where the influence of her prayerful grandmother rubbed onto her as prayer sessions were held every evening and all children had to sing in the family choir from the Lutheran hymn book.

The upcoming album carries nine tracks such as Jesu Nhare Yedu and Shumba Yama Judah, among others.