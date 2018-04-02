African Paralympic Committee and AU Meet in Luanda

Luanda — The first African Games for impaired athletes dubbed African Para-Games expected to be held in 2019, is the main topic to be discussed in the Monday and Tuesday meetings, in Luanda, between the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and African Union (AU).

According to a press note from the APC that has reached ANGOP, several AU officials were expected to arrive on Sunday in Luanda namely Ângela Martins (head of division), Yvette Ngandu (project coordinator), Aissatou Hayatou (director of operations), Okechukwu Emmanuel (assessor), Michel Tchoya (administrator of the sport council) and Robert Auguste (sport official).

The APC is to be represented by its chairperson, the Angolan Leonel da Rocha Pinto, general secretary Rodrigo Bejarano (Cape Verdean), Treasurer António da Luz (Angola) head of the Woman and Sport Drusila Nkandji (Namibia), the secretary Teresa Mutin (Angola) and assessor the German Georg Schlachetenberger.