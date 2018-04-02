2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

African Paralympic Committee and AU Meet in Luanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The first African Games for impaired athletes dubbed African Para-Games expected to be held in 2019, is the main topic to be discussed in the Monday and Tuesday meetings, in Luanda, between the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and African Union (AU).

According to a press note from the APC that has reached ANGOP, several AU officials were expected to arrive on Sunday in Luanda namely Ângela Martins (head of division), Yvette Ngandu (project coordinator), Aissatou Hayatou (director of operations), Okechukwu Emmanuel (assessor), Michel Tchoya (administrator of the sport council) and Robert Auguste (sport official).

The APC is to be represented by its chairperson, the Angolan Leonel da Rocha Pinto, general secretary Rodrigo Bejarano (Cape Verdean), Treasurer António da Luz (Angola) head of the Woman and Sport Drusila Nkandji (Namibia), the secretary Teresa Mutin (Angola) and assessor the German Georg Schlachetenberger.

Angola

Parliament Speaker Regrets Death of MP Jaka Jamba

The Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, last Sunday manifested… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.