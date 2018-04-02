Angola: Parliament Speaker Regrets Death of MP Jaka Jamba

Luanda — The Speaker of the Angolan National Assembly (Parliament), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, last Sunday manifested his deep consternation for the death of the UNITA party MP, Almerindo Jaka Jamba.

"In this moment of pain, sadness and mourning, on my own behalf, of behalf of the MPs and parliamentary staff, I express my deepest condolences and entire solidarity with the family in mourning", reads the message of the National Assembly Speaker.

Reacting also to Jaka Jamba's death, the spokesman of opposition UNITA, Alcides Sakala, has said that the passing away of the nationalist, politician and historian leaves a big void within the party.

He reminded that Jaka Jamba had a very deep vision about the national reconciliation process in Angola, thus leaving important reflections that can be used as references for the Angolan society.

Almerindo Jaka Jamba died last Sunday dawn in one of the hospitals in Luanda, victim of a heart attack.

The Mass Media minister, João Melo, wrote in his Twitter Page that he worked with Jaka Jamba in the National Assembly and in the Angolan Academy of Letters, having developed a good friendship with the late politician and academic.

"We shared some ideas and, when it was imperative, we diverged with each other respectfully. So, today it is a sad day for me. May his soul rest in peace.", João Melo wrote.

Almerindo Jaka Jamba, 69, was born on March 21, 1949 and was a UNITA deputy, an Angolan political party he joined in 1972.

The deceased was graduated in Philosophy, by the Classical University of Lisbon, and also got a PhD in History.

Under the Alvor Accords, signed in 1975, between Portugal and the then Angolan liberation movements (FNLA, MPLA and UNITA), he would occupy, in the Transitional Government, the office of Secretary of State of Information.

He was Vice Speaker of the National Assembly (1997-2005) and ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris (2005-2008).

In the UNITA party, he held several prominent positions, such as Secretary of Education, Information, Foreign Affairs, Culture and African Heritage.

In 1992, he was appointed as Second Vice Speaker of the National Assembly and spokesman for the UNITA parliamentary group.

Jaka Jamba was part of the Constitutional Commission of Angola, representing the largest opposition party of Angola, UNITA.