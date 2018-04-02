Angola: Jorge Pires Wins Car Racing Competition in Namibe

Moçâmedes — The Angolan pilot Jorge Pires of Luanda-based Speed Racing team won the radical car racing competition held Sunday, in Moçamedes City, as part of the 2018 south-western Namibe Povince's Sea Feast.

The pilot was seconded by Santos Dias of Lubango-based J.N. Trans Racing team followed by Mário Ferreira in the third position.

The Portuguese Luís Ferreira of R.F. Racing team won the Class A competition, followed by Tiago Borges from Pumangol of Lobito's Racing Team and Manuel Esteves in the third position.