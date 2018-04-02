2 April 2018

Malawi: Woman Arrested for Scalding a Child

By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Police in Mchinji have arrested a 28 year old woman, Selina Twaibu for allegedly scalding her late sister's daughter.

The incident has occurred at a time government and its various stakeholders are making tireless efforts to fight child abuse and violence amongst the country's communities.

The suspect runs a small scale business at Mkanda Trading Centre and has five children in her custody, including the victim.

According to Mchinji Police deputy public relations officer, Sub Inspector Rome Chauluka, whenever the woman is going out for her business, she usually leaves the children with nothing to eat but to starve.

"As usual, on March 27, 2018 [Tuesday] the woman left home for Mkanda Trading centre, leaving the children without food. When they were hungry, they resorted into eating soya pieces meant for relish," he said.

Chauluka told Mana that upon reporting back home, the suspect was angered with the development and decided to discipline the kids. However, instead of punishing all of them, she just grabbed the hands of the victim and put them into hot cooking oil.

"Neighbours came to the rescue of the victim and went further by reporting the matter to Mkanda Police Unit," explained Chauluka.

The victim was then referred to Mkanda Health Centre for examination and treatment where results indicated that the four- year-old child sustained burnt blisters.

Meanwhile, the suspect will soon be taken to court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which is contrary to Section 235 of the Penal Code.

The suspect, Selina Twaibu, hails from Theka Village in the area of Senior Chief Mkanda in the district.

