Tanzania: Love, Unity Calls Colour Easter

CALLS for love and unity among Tanzanians yesterday dominated Easter messages by President John Magufuli and religious leaders.At some points, the spiritual leaders urged Tanzanians against revenging on their offenders, advocating good deeds, instead.

President Magufuli appealed to all citizens to continually uphold peace and love while participating in the nation building. "The death and rising of Jesus Christ today may become the catalyst in strengthening our peace, love and development of all Tanzanians," Dr Magufuli stated while greeting worshipers at St Joseph Church in Dar es Salaam where he took part in Easter Mass.

"Bishops and all Tanzanians should jointly build our nation," President Magufuli insisted at the Easter Mass to which he was accompanied by First Lady, Janeth. Dar es Salaam Archdiocese Archbishop, Polycarp Cardinal Pengo urged worshipers to rise with Jesus through embracing good acts and helping each other. The Auxiliary Bishop of Dar es Salaam Eusebius Nzigilwa called on all Christians to win over bad acts others have done to them by doing good.

Delivering his Easter message to believers at St Peter's Parish, Oysterbay, Bishop Nzigilwa said by getting rid of retribution, Christians will be following in the footsteps of Jesus. He told the congregation that there was no reason to revenge, saying the most important thing is to involve God in countering their enemies.

Archbishop-Elect of the Catholic Archdiocese of Arusha Isaac Amani said Tanzania and the world need God's mercy for people to achieve their expectations. Archbishop Amani, addressing the congregation during the Easter Mass at the Christ The King Cathedral here said, "The world is currently in a condition where God's mercy is needed to help people continue living in peace and harmony.

"When you hear and see ambassadors and diplomats being expelled from one country and another revenging, it means the world situation is not good, and this clearly shows that God's mercy is needed." Archbishop Amani, who is expected to end his term as the Bishop of the Moshi Diocese and the Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Mbulu, warned that without God's mercy and kindness, the country's harmony which Tanzanians are used to will hardly prevail.

"Lack of divine mercy is the source of people trusted with authority to become selfish, corrupt and greedy, leading to misunderstandings among people in nations," he said. The cleric noted that it was sad seeing some men on the street planning to date young girls and even rape them. "Tanzania has reached to an extent of some people making deals out of their fellow human beings... people now devise strategies to benefit from relationships, even marriages...the country indeed needs God's mercy to avoid all these," he said.

Commenting on this year's Easter Feast, Amani urged believers to use the feast to protect their souls that he said were saved during the Holy Sacrifice of Lent period through fasting and other good deeds that were performed by worshipers. "Easter is the main signal of our redemption, resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of Baptism and it is through Holy Baptism that people were born again," he said.

Archbishop Amani also used the event to bid farewell to the Christ The King Parish worshipers, before an official Diocesan farewell that is scheduled for Wednesday, April 4, this year.

He is expected to be consecrated as the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Arusha next Sunday, April 8 in Arusha. Prior to his new post, Archbishop Amani served at the Catholic Diocese of Moshi for 14 years, being the Chief Priest of the Christ The King Parish for four years and ten years as Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Moshi, where he served as the Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Mbulu, in Arusha.

Morogoro Diocese Lutheran Church Bishop Jacob Ole Paulo Mameo advised religious leaders to stand by the church rule that restricts them from being members of political parties, urging them to serve believers regardless of the political affiliations. He explained that the clerics have been doing good job in ensuring that peace and tranquility are maintained in the country.