2 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

South Africa: Winnie Mandela - Africa Has Lost a Courageous Woman - Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Page de Winnie Mandela/Facebook
Winnie Mandela
press release By Press Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing away of South-African anti-apartheid icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, as a huge loss to Africa of a courageous woman.

The president noted that she was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

President Buhari, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela's contributions to ending apartheid will not be forgotten.

According to him, she remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans.

The president prayed that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed and grant her soul eternal rest.

GARBA SHEHU

More on This

Madikizela-Mandela Dies With Qunu Land Ownership Not Fully Settled

Lauded as one of the fiercest icons in the struggle against apartheid, the one battle Winnie Madikizela-Mandela could… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.