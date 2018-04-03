Nigeria: Obasanjo to Buhari - You Are Running Failed Govt

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo attending the African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In an apparent response to the remark by the Presidency that President Muhammadu Buhari's contemporaries and seniors in the military could not match him in 2019 Presidential election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared that the government had failed in all fronts, warning Nigerians to reject the platform, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

He accused the government and the party for bringing hardships on Nigerians and running ineffective economic policy which cripples businesses and causing economic woes in the country.

Obasanjo summed that it would be foolhardy for Nigerians to reinforce failure by re-electing All Progressives Congress and President Buhari in 2019.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital during a consultation visit of New Nigeria 2019 Group led by Chima Anyaso, Convener and Moses Siasia, Co-Convener, Obasanjo advised Nigerians to join hands and do away with bad government and governance brought by the ruling party, adding that people should not also accept reforms and apology tendered by People's Democratic Party (PDP) just as he reiterated that neither APC not PDP could get Nigeria and Nigerians out of her current situation.

He said, "But this time, for us to make it, we need all hands on deck. You see, I have publicly said and I mean it, that as a party, neither PDP nor APC can get us there as they have been. Never mind about reforms and apology and all that.