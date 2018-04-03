Tanzania: Lake Babati Needs Climate Change Mitigation

Moshi — MORE than 3,000 trees are expected to be planted around Lake Babati in Manyara region to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The Assistant Manager with Mati Super Brand company, Mr James Njuu, said that planting trees measures around the lake were taken after the effects of environmental degradation became too much to bear.

Mr Njuu noted that adverse impacts around the lake are largely due to human activities, mainly agriculture and livestock keeping, while the other cause is felling of trees for charcoal and firewood. "Unfaithful people have continued to ruin the environment around the lake without knowing or ignoring the effects of environmental degradation as they encroach on the area and conduct agricultural activities as well as cause deforestation," said Mr Njuu.

He argued that the existence of abnormal pollination in the reserved areas has led to the wildlife sanctuaries and natural forests to be destroyed hence wildlife that people rely on for the largest percentage for tourism evacuate their natural habitat and invade human settlements for search for pastures.

He added that the company that distributes 'Sed' Pineple Flavour and Strong Giry beverages also would offer free distribution of trees to primary and secondary schools and religious institutions in Kilimanjaro region, as part of its various subsidiary activities funded by the company.

Kilimanjaro Natural Resources and Forest Officer, Mr Emmanuel Kiyengi, urged the public to provide solid co-operation to ensure that forestry resources are not depleted.