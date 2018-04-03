Arusha — ARUSHA born lady who was murdered on Good Friday had various stab wounds on her body, according to the Metropolitan Police in London who still retain the body for investigations.

Major Crime Command have launched murder investigation following the death of the woman in Haringey. "Police were called on Friday, March 30, at around 07:00 hours to a report of a disturbance at an address in Kirkstall Avenue, N17,' reads the police report. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found the 36-year old woman suffering from stab injuries.

Despite efforts of the emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 08:11 hours.The Metropolitan Police add that enquiries were underway to trace the next of kin.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. While the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the case, the deceased was already identified as Ms Leyla Mtumwa a Tanzanian who was living in London.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a North London police station. The suspect Mr Kema Mobengo Salum was husband to the victim. Being also Tanzanian, Kema flew from Dar, where he used to live and followed his wife in London last November, before disaster struck in March. Police in London say they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident as further enquiries continue.

"Anyone who believes they have information relating to this incident should contact the Incident Room on 020 8345 3775 or call Crime-stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

But, back in Arusha, the deceased's mother, Ms Hidaya Mohammed Mtumwa says she is seeking support to airlift her daughter's body from England for burial in Arusha. But the UK based, Aliyah Salim Memorials of Coventry, West Midlands is already working to raise the needed UK Pounds 5,000 "to ensure that Leyla is sent home safely.

" So far, over 115 good Samaritans in London have managed to pool in nearly 3000 Pounds for the humanitarian mission.