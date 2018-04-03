Kenya: Ruby Union to Investigate 'Rape' Allegations

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has for the first time spoken on the rape allegations against Kenya Sevens players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba.

Wanyama, alongside his Kenya Harlequins mate Alex Olaba, were over the weekend accused by musician named 'Kemunto' of rape in February.

KRU in a statement released on its website on Monday said it will handle the matter according to its policies.

"The Kenya Rugby Union ( KRU) has been made aware of reports about alleged sexual misconduct involving a contracted Kenya Sevens player.

"The matter will be reviewed as soon as practicable by the KRU, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players.

It is also important to note that with a report having been made to law enforcement authorities, the KRU cannot comment further about the allegations pending the outcome of investigations.

KRU wishes to state that it does not condone sexual harassment or any other activity that goes against the spirit of World Rugby Regulation 20 and remains committed to continued respect, empowerment and increased participation of women in all aspects of the sport of rugby," the statement said.

Wanyama is not part of the Kenya Sevens team that left for Asia for the Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens. Olaba, is a Kenya Simbas player who joined Quins from Strathmore Leos.