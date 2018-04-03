1 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Ugandan Army Kills 22 Al-Shabab Militants

By Franklin Draku

Four UPDF soldiers under AMISOM have been killed and six others injured in battle which left 22 suspected al-Shabaab militants also dead.

The army says the battled ensued after the suspected al-Shabab terrorists attempted to attack AMISOM Forward Operating Bases at Quoroyole, Buulo Mareer and Golwen in Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia.

Captain Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesperson has confirmed the Sunday morning attack and said eight of the vehicles belonging to the terrorists were destroyed.

He said two Vehicle Born Improvised Explosives were also destroyed.

He further noted that four AK Rifless , two Rocket Propelled Guns, two Recoilless Guns, a Walkie Talkie and 18 Sub Machine Gun Rifles were recovered.

Mopping up operation continues.

