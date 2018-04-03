Kenya: Six-Year-Old Dies Harvesting Sand in Vihiga

A six-year-old girl was crushed to death by a rock as she harvested sand on Sunday at Emadeya village, Vihiga County.

Linda Savayi was a pupil of Waluka Primary School. Four other children escaped unhurt.

Mungoma Chief Esther Vidija said Savay was badly injured and died on the spot.

"She was the daughter of Solomon Amadi. The children had gone to harvest sand and they were digging around a rock. This made the ground loose and the rock rolled," Ms Vidija said.

Police officers took the body to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary in Mbale.

Ms Vidija warned parents against child labour.

She also warned that the ongoing rains had made the soil loose and it is dangerous to harvest sand in rocky areas.