2 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six-Year-Old Dies Harvesting Sand in Vihiga

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Man harvesting sand.
By Derick Luvega

A six-year-old girl was crushed to death by a rock as she harvested sand on Sunday at Emadeya village, Vihiga County.

Linda Savayi was a pupil of Waluka Primary School. Four other children escaped unhurt.

Mungoma Chief Esther Vidija said Savay was badly injured and died on the spot.

"She was the daughter of Solomon Amadi. The children had gone to harvest sand and they were digging around a rock. This made the ground loose and the rock rolled," Ms Vidija said.

Police officers took the body to Vihiga County Referral Hospital mortuary in Mbale.

Ms Vidija warned parents against child labour.

She also warned that the ongoing rains had made the soil loose and it is dangerous to harvest sand in rocky areas.

More on This

Nursery School Pupil Crushed By Rock While Harvesting Sand

Sand harvesting turned tragic at Emadeya village, Vihiga County after a six year old nursery school girl was crushed to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.