2 April 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

East Africa: '46 Ugandan Soldiers Killed in Somalia'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Observer Media Ltd

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has lost four of its soldiers during an Easter holiday double attack by the al-shabaab militia in Somalia.

According to UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, the officers serving as part of the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom) were killed during a double attack on an Amisom military base in Buula Mareer and Golwen in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.

In retaliation, according to UPDF officials, Amison killed over 30 al-shabaab terrorists and eight of their vehicles that included two vehicle born improvised explosives were destroyed.

Four PK rifles, two rocket propelled guns, two recoiless guns, one walkie-talkie and 18 sub machine guns were also recovered during the scuffle that ensued.

Six UPDF soldiers sustained minor injuries, according to Karemire. However, al-shabaab spokesman Abdul Aziz Abu Musab claims they killed "dozens of Ugandan soldiers." He said the group lost 14 of its fighters during the attack.

The Guardian quotes Abdi Nur Hashi, a Somali military colonel stationed near the Ugandan base as saying that up to 46 soldiers were killed.

"Most of them were friends. We used to share food and drinks together in their base," he said. "We tried to help our Ugandan friends but there was also a suicide car which attacked our base. Many of the [Ugandan] soldiers died due to lack of emergency evacuation because the terrorists blocked the road," he said.

The militants also attacked civilians and razed down buildings.

Last year, UPDF lost 12 soldiers in an another al-shabaab attack, which the terrorists claimed had more casualties than the official figures released by government. UPDF remains the biggest troop contributing force to the 22,00 regional peace keeping force in Somalia.

Several militant groups still control parts of Somalia. The Amisom forces are expected to hand over security to Somali troops by 2020.

East Africa

Central Bank Faces Forensic Audit

Auditor General John Muwanga has been instructed to return to Bank of Uganda (BoU) to do a broad forensic audit into the… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.