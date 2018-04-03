Tanzania: Government Set to Step Up Fight Against Poaching, Trafficking

Dodoma — THE Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, says his office will continue fighting poachers, smuggling of forestry products and taking legal measures on civil servants behind such illegal trades.

Speaking at the 25th workers meeting planned to draw new ideas and deliberate on issues facing the ministry, the minister said reports now show that some dishonest staff were conniving with criminals to commit such crimes.

"It ranges from smuggling of logs to poaching ... we've information some officials within the ministry are helping criminals commit the offences," the minister said, adding, "... we will clean up the place ... of all those working with criminals.

" The minister says such offences were already causing huge losses in government revenues, but could not provide estimates monies lost, but stressed that only commitment to observing rules and procedures by officials in the ministry would help end poaching, smuggling and wildlife trafficking - and begin positive contribution to increased tourist arrivals and hence more revenue collection. Tanzania recorded 1.2 million arrivals in 2016, which brought in $2.1 billion, which had gone up to 1.3 million by last month, with a total of some $2.2 billion.

The minister reminded ministry officials of the need to ensure they raised revenue collection, saying "... it's through more revenue (collection) that we can improve tourism services within the country." Permanent Secretary Maj Gen.

Gaudence Malinzi has meanwhile said that his ministry was considering setting up a 'specially trained' army to beef up the fight against poaching, smuggling and trafficking. He said that, effective next September, the ministry would be holding a national heritage and tourism festival to promote the country's culture and tourism sectors.