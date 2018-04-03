Kampala — The new Inspector General of Police (IGP) has given police directors one month to streamline their departments to fit strict policing standards or be relieved of their duties.

Mr Martins Okoth Ochola, who was recently appointed by President Museveni, tasked the senior officers to come up with reports detailing what is happening in their directorates and propose improvements to improve the damaged police image.

The directive comes at a time when a number of investigations are expected in the Force, some of which involve irregular promotions, botched procurement, and misuse of equipment.

Mr Okoth Ochola took over from his predecessor Gen Kale Kayihura a police force with bruised reputation and had failed to arrest widespread crimes, including kidnaps, murders of Muslim clerics and young women in urban areas around Kampala, and widespread house break-ins across the country.

Mr Okoth Ochola, who recently confirmed the more than 20 police directors in their respective positions, challenged them to prove they are worth overseeing their dockets.

Accusations

Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima could neither confirm nor deny the directive.

"I usually receive all police communication, but I have not received that directive," Kayima said when contacted on phone.

Some members of the force have been accused of working with criminal gangs such as Boda Boda 2010.

The ill reputation prompted President Museveni to direct the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence to investigate some officers who have since been charged before the military court. President Museveni in March last year while eulogising brutally killed police spokesperson and assistant IGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi challenged former IGP Gen Kayihura to clean up the force and rid it of criminals.

A source that preferred to remain anonymous in order to speak freely, said: "The public has a lot of hope in the new police administration and are anxiously waiting to see results. I'm sure this is what is pushing Ochola to demand results from the directors."

Since Mr Okoth Ochola took over leadership of the force, there has been several internal changes, including the transfers of all his predecessor's assistants out of the IGP's office with only one retained to coordinate the IGP's office with the respective heads of directorates.

Some of the changes

Moved. At Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala, the men in blue camouflage who always stationed their battle cars around the Constitutional Square have been moved.

Back to stations. Senior police officers who usually dotted the roads directing traffic have also been moved back to stations to supervise juniors on the ground.

It was not uncommon to see a Commissioner of Traffic standing on the road but that has since changed.

Patrol cars. Even patrol cars that usually stationed at a particular spots day in day out can now be seen moving around as was not before.

At CID. Similarly, activities at the Directorate of CID that had ground to a halt are picking up momentum.

Even directorates such as Interpol that were formerly not visible save for issuance of letters of good conduct to the Ugandan public are now becoming active and coordinating operations.