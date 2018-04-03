3 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Crack Down on Gangs

For a country grappling with the grave terrorist threat spilling over from lawless Somalia, the emergence of organised criminal gangs only compounds the situation. The people are exposed to double jeopardy: They have to contend with homegrown crooks and also the terrorists, who have caused so much pain with deadly attacks in northeastern, Nairobi and other regions.

Security is an inalienable right. A government that cannot protect its people has no moral right to govern and collect taxes and other levies.

TERRORIST ATTACKS

Although there has been a marked success in the campaign against Al-Shabaab -- as evinced by the reduction in the number of terrorist attacks -- it's betrayal of the people to allow local gangs to replace the foreign killers, extending the reign of terror.

A recent study by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission sows that more than 100 organised criminal gangs operate in the country.

CROOKED OFFICIALS

Worse, unlike before, when such groups comprised mainly men, there has been an increase in the recruitment of women and children.

In 2016, the government outlawed 90 gangs but they have re-emerged with a vengeance. Quite telling is the revelation that some are funded by politicians during elections or formed by crooked government officials. The authorities must immediately act on the gangs as long-term efforts are made to boost economic prosperity.

