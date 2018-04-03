Uganda: Fire Guts Bukalasa College Dormitory

Luweero — More than 120 students of Bukalasa Agriculture College in Luweero District were left without personal belongings, including scholastic materials, after a fire destroyed their dormitory on Saturday.

The fire, according to the college principal, Mr Kosovo Gelvan Lule, started at around 4.30pm from one of Nile Hall rooms before spreading to the entire dormitory.

He added that attempts to put out the fire failed.

"It is unfortunate that the students could not save most of their property. It is also sad that the police fire truck arrived more than two hours late despite the repeated calls for help," Mr Kisolo told Daily Monitor on Saturday.

Students who spoke to Daily Monitor said the fire could have started from one of the rooms where an electric gadget had been left unattended.

Helpless

"We could not risk pulling out the property because the dormitory was congested. We looked on as the fire destroyed our property," Mr John Natukunda, a second- year student of Higher Diploma in Animal Husbandry and Management, said.

The Savana Region police spokesperson, Mr Paul Kangave, said the fire bridge would release a report detailing the cause of the fire.

He expressed regretted over the fire bridge's late arrival at the college, saying the fire truck had mechanical problems.