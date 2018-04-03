Africa: Buhari - Winnie Mandela's Death Huge Loss to Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari said the death of South-African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, was a huge loss to Africa.

The president said this in a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

Buhari said the deceased was a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination even while her ex-husband, the late Madiba, President Nelson Mandela was incarcerated.

Buhari, on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, commiserated with the family of the deceased, the government and people of South Africa, urging them to be consoled by the knowledge that the late Winnie Mandela's contributions to ending apartheid would not be forgotten.

According to him, the late Mrs Mandela remained a pride not only to the African woman, but indeed all Africans.

The president prayed that almighty God comfort all those mourning the departed and grant her soul eternal rest.