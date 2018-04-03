Uganda: Man Arrested for Attacking Bishop At Namirembe Diocese

Photo: The Observer

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira

Kampala — Kampala Police have in their custody a man identified as Kaddu Herbert aged 35 years a resident of Makay Zone Rubaga who allegedly forced him self into Namirembe Cathedral on Sunday.

The suspect that came cruising in a super custom vehicle registration number UAS 329T, holding a traditional stick and a back cloth ran towards the alter while the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Luwalira was presiding over an Easter Service.

He is now being detained at Namirembe Police Post on charges of threatening violence under SD REF. 03/01/04/2018.

"We are doing all it takes to find out his motives. However sources allege insanity and hence the same is pending for a medical examination to determine his mental sanity. If proven insane is to be referred to a mental rehabilitation center and if not is to be charged criminally."