Angola Lost a Tireless Promoter of Concord - Vice President

Luanda — The Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, last Sunday defended that with the passing away of MP Almerindo Jaka Jamba, Angola lost a tireless promoter of concord and harmony in the country.

Almerindo Jaka Jamba - deemed a nationalist, politician, writer and scholar - died on Sunday dawn in one of the hospitals in Luanda, victim of a heart attack.

On a condolence message sent to the relatives of the diseased politician, Bornito de Sousa states that he received the news on Jaka Jamba's death with "profound consternation".

"With this unfortunate event, Angola loses one of its most illustrious children, an intellectual from a rare stock and a tireless promoter of concord and harmony among Angolans", the Angolan Vice President wrote on his condolence letter.

Bornito de Sousa added "In this hour of pain, and on behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the Executive and on my own behalf, I present my condolences to the family of the diseased, hoping that society will value, in its daily action, the legacy of the nationalist that left us prematurely".

The National Assembly (Parliament) Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, has also sent a condolence message to the family in mourning.

Meanwhile, reacting to Jaka Jamba's death, the spokesman of the opposition UNITA, Alcides Sakala, has said that the passing away of the nationalist, politician and historian leaves a big void within the party.

He reminded that Jaka Jamba had a very deep vision about the national reconciliation process in Angola, thus leaving important reflections that can be used as references for the Angolan society.

The Mass Media minister, João Melo, has also sent a condolence message.

Almerindo Jaka Jamba, 69, was born on March 21, 1949 and was a UNITA deputy, an Angolan political party he joined in 1972.

The deceased was graduated in Philosophy, by the Classical University of Lisbon, and also got a PhD in History.

Under the Alvor Accords, signed in 1975, between Portugal and the then Angolan liberation movements (FNLA, MPLA and UNITA), he would occupy, in the Transitional Government, the office of Secretary of State of Information.

He was Vice Speaker of the National Assembly (1997-2005) and ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris (2005-2008).

In the UNITA party, he held several prominent positions, such as Secretary of Education, Information, Foreign Affairs, Culture and African Heritage.

In 1992, he was appointed as Second Vice Speaker of the National Assembly and spokesman for the UNITA parliamentary group.

Jaka Jamba was part of the Constitutional Commission of Angola, representing the largest opposition party of Angola, UNITA.