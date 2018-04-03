2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Capacity to Attract Investors Depends On Governors - Minister

Moçâmedes — The minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro da Fonseca, Saturday in Moçâmedes City, said the bigger or smaller capacity to attract investors will depend on the human and institutional resources to be offered and made available by each provincial government.

The official said so while addressing the closing ceremony of the first forum on Opportunities of Investment in the south-western Namíbe Province, run by the local government as part of the 2018 Sea Feast.

He also said the local universities can adjust the academic training and scientific research to the different characteristics of each region making human capital more valuable.

The official also added that the goal is "to turn the human resources in Namibe, with their characteristics, a factor of economic and regional growth and an inclusive element of development".

