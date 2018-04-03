Luanda — 1º de Agosto were held last Sunday by Libolo with a goalless draw in the eighth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018),while the current leaders, Interclube, lost to Académica do Lobito (2-1).

1º de Agosto are currently in the 15th place (five points) after four matches played and with still four matches to play postponed due to their participation in the African Champions league, while Libolo stand seventh on the standing.

The championship is still being led by Interclube (16 points).

Check the list below with the final results of the eighth round:

Libolo - 1º de Agosto, 0-0

1º de Maio - Cuando Cubango FC, 1-1

Progresso do Sambizanga - Caála, 1-1

Kabuscorp - Desportivo da Huíla, 0-1

Académica do Lobito - Interclube, 2-1

Bravos do Maquis - Sagrada Esperança, 0-0

Sporting de Cabinda - Domant do Bengo, 1-0

JGM do Huambo - Petro de Luanda, 0-1