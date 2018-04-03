Angola: Lunda Norte Province and DRC Trade Resumes

Dundo — The Angolan north-eastern Lunda Norte Province and the D.R Congo regions of Kassai, Kassai central, Lualaba and Cuango resumed the trade exchanges on Saturday with the reopening of the common market after being interrupted for one year due to the Congolese conflict.

The reopening ceremony was witnessed by the Angolan secretaries of State of Foreign Affairs and of Trade, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes and Amadeu Leitão Nunes respectively, as part the deal signed on January 12 this year, which emphasis ban of illegal activities such as border vialotions and diamond exploitation.

The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, and Congolese governors of Kassai and Kassai central, Marc Manyanga Ndambo , Dennis Kambay Tshimbumbu were also present in the ceremony.

On the occasion Kassai governor underscored that the resumption of the border trade between these two regions demonstrates the capacity of Africans to overcome their own obstacles.

Meanwhile, the Angolan official said the event represents a business opportunity for both sides aiming at combating famine and poverty, although he also stressed the need for making efforts for the implementation of other aspects enshrined in the protocol.

According to the General Tax Administration of the Seventh Region of Moxico, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte provinces the amount levied monthly at Chissanda border market, where the event took place, is estimated at 30 million kwanzas ( Angolan currency).