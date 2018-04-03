2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: MPs Extol Jaka Jamba's Patriotic Feelings

Luanda — Members of National Assembly Monday praised the qualities of the nationalist, politician and historian Almerindo Jaka Jamba, describing him as a very intelligent figure who placed his patriotic feelings above all interests.

Reacting to his death, happened Sunday morning at one of Luanda's hospital, the MP Rui Mingas of the ruling MPLA party, said Jaka Jamba was a fighter of great value who displayed correct attitude and intelligence.

In turn, Adalberto da Costa Júnior of opposition UNITA considered Jaka Jamba a figure of national impact very sensitive to the academic space and who very early dedicated to the resistance against colonialism.

"He was a very participatory MP of the parliamentary group of UNITA who shared experiences. We are losing a lot with his passing away," he said.

The country's largest opposition party in Angola, UNITA, announced that it will pay tribute to deceased MP on April 4 in Viana, Luanda, before his funeral on Thursday.

Also praised Jaka Jamba were MPs Mihaela Weba (UNITA), Rafael Massanga Sakaita Savimbi (UNITA), Makuta Nkondo (CASA-CE), and Lucas Ngonda (FNLA).

Almerindo Jaka Jamba, 69, was born on March 21, 1949 and was a UNITA deputy, an Angolan political party he joined in 1972.

The deceased was graduated in Philosophy, by the Classical University of Lisbon, and also got a PhD in History.

Under the Alvor Accords, signed in 1975, between Portugal and the then Angolan liberation movements (FNLA, MPLA and UNITA), he would occupy, in the Transitional Government, the office of Secretary of State of Information.

He was Vice Speaker of the National Assembly (1997-2005) and ambassador to the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris (2005-2008).

In the UNITA party, he held several prominent positions, such as Secretary of Education, Information, Foreign Affairs, Culture and African Heritage.

In 1992, he was appointed as Second Vice Speaker of the National Assembly and spokesman for the UNITA parliamentary group.

Jaka Jamba was part of the Constitutional Commission of Angola, representing the largest opposition party of Angola, UNITA.

