2 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ombudsman Receives Over Five Hundred Complaints

Luanda — Around five hundred complaints are filed daily in the Ombudsman's Office by Angolan citizens seeking to safeguard their rights, Angolan deputy ombudswoman, Antónia Florbela Araújo Rocha said Monday in Luanda.

She was speaking at the meeting with the chairperson of the South African Commission on Human Rights, Tseliso Shelesenger Thipanyane, in the framework of the cooperation between the Angolan Ombudsman and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The ombudswoman explained that the most frequent complaints are related to dismissals without notice, violation of land rights, land conflicts, lack of labor compliance, among other cases.

Without specifying numbers, the official admitted there was a shortage of technicians to attend to all the complaints.

Regarding cooperation with the UNDP, she said that in the next few days there will be training of 15 ombudsmen on the role of the Ombudsman and the strategy that Angola must follow in the protection of human rights.

