Eritrea: Hazhaz Hospital Providing Commendable Service

Asmara — The Medical Director of the Hazhaz Hospital, Dr. Neguse Gebremeskel said that the hospital is providing praiseworthy health service by putting in place the necessary medical equipment and human resources.

Dr. Neguse indicated that the hospital has put in place modern laboratory. Ultra-Sound and X-Ray equipments as well as skilled human resources and that is easing the workload of the other health facilities and hospitals.

Mr. Samuel Yemane, expert in diabetics and hypertension, on his part said that the hospital is providing professional advice and drugs free of charge to diabetics and hypertension patients as well as to people with visual impairment.

The Hazhaz Hospital is providing 24 hours service with 13 professionals and administrative staff.