Africa: Eritrea Participates At 10th AU Extraordinary Summit

Asmara — Eritrean delegation headed by Mr. Araya Desta, Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the African Union and Economic Commission for Africa has participated at the 10th African leaders' extraordinary summit held on 21 March in Kigali, Rwanda.

The extraordinary summit was held in accordance with the resolution adopted by the AU Assembly held in January 2018 that was adopted to establish African continental free trade area and free movement of people within Africa.

Following extensive discussions and deliberations the summit prepared two documents of agreement and some countries put their signatures on the two documents while others including Eritrea asked for time to thoroughly study the documents and then to put their signatures.

At the summit the African leaders also reached into understanding to propose common position at the meeting that will be held at the end of the year with a view to revise the agreement of cooperation that the AU had with the European Union known as Cotonou Agreement that is set to expire in 2020.

The Eritrean delegation presented a discourse highlighting Eritrea's stance on the issues raised.