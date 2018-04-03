2 April 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Africa: Eritrea Participates At 10th AU Extraordinary Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean delegation headed by Mr. Araya Desta, Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the African Union and Economic Commission for Africa has participated at the 10th African leaders' extraordinary summit held on 21 March in Kigali, Rwanda.

The extraordinary summit was held in accordance with the resolution adopted by the AU Assembly held in January 2018 that was adopted to establish African continental free trade area and free movement of people within Africa.

Following extensive discussions and deliberations the summit prepared two documents of agreement and some countries put their signatures on the two documents while others including Eritrea asked for time to thoroughly study the documents and then to put their signatures.

At the summit the African leaders also reached into understanding to propose common position at the meeting that will be held at the end of the year with a view to revise the agreement of cooperation that the AU had with the European Union known as Cotonou Agreement that is set to expire in 2020.

The Eritrean delegation presented a discourse highlighting Eritrea's stance on the issues raised.

Eritrea

Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

In a bid to augment the martyrs' trust fund, nationals residing in Abu Dhabi, Canada and Switzerland contributed 10,500… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.