Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

According to the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, the Eritrean community in Abu Dhabi contributed 6,307 dollars, the Eritrean Community in Hamilton Canada 4200 dollars, and the Eritrean nationals and YPFDJ members residing in Solothurn, as well as Eritrean Communities in Zurich, Aarau, Basel, Lucerne, and Bern in Switzerland contributed 18,859 Swiss francs.

Asmara — In a bid to augment the martyrs' trust fund, nationals residing in Abu Dhabi, Canada and Switzerland contributed 10,500 dollars and 18,859 Swiss francs.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.