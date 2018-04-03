Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — In a bid to augment the martyrs' trust fund, nationals residing in Abu Dhabi, Canada and Switzerland contributed 10,500 dollars and 18,859 Swiss francs.
According to the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare, the Eritrean community in Abu Dhabi contributed 6,307 dollars, the Eritrean Community in Hamilton Canada 4200 dollars, and the Eritrean nationals and YPFDJ members residing in Solothurn, as well as Eritrean Communities in Zurich, Aarau, Basel, Lucerne, and Bern in Switzerland contributed 18,859 Swiss francs.