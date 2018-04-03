Zimbabwe: Government Won't Interfere in Grace Mugabe's Wrangles

Bulawayo — THE Zimbabwean government has declined to interfere in a dispute between former first lady Grace Mugabe and some small-scale miners that have allegedly invaded a citrus farm she is laying claim over.

Former President Robert Mugabe's wife is embroiled in dispute with three syndicates claiming to be the rightful owners of the property in the northern Mazowe, which she allegedly confiscated during the violent seizure of commercial farms sanctioned by her husband.

The former first lady filed a report last Thursday at Mazowe Police Station claiming 400 illegal miners had invaded the farm and vandalised irrigation equipment.

She also alleged in a second police report the following day the panners broke into her orphanage onsite and stole 31 laptops.

Home Affairs Minister, Obert Mpofu, who is in charge of police, told journalists in the country's second largest city of Bulawayo law enforcement agency could not intervene in the ownership dispute citing a pending high court case over the deadlock.

The pending matter involves Mrs Mugabe and Bright Maonga, Shepherd Nyazvingo and Mohammed Khan.

However, police had attended the alleged crime scene this past weekend and dismissed any break-in at the children's home and plantation.

In a strange twist to the case, two former employees of the Mugabes named as Amos Masire (29) and Wilson Pombe (32) have been found guilty of theft at the properties.

The culprits, who stole laptops, and appeared Grace Mugabe's employees were arrested and convicted two weeks ago.