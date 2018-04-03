2 April 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Government Won't Interfere in Grace Mugabe's Wrangles

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndabeni Mlotshwa

Bulawayo — THE Zimbabwean government has declined to interfere in a dispute between former first lady Grace Mugabe and some small-scale miners that have allegedly invaded a citrus farm she is laying claim over.

Former President Robert Mugabe's wife is embroiled in dispute with three syndicates claiming to be the rightful owners of the property in the northern Mazowe, which she allegedly confiscated during the violent seizure of commercial farms sanctioned by her husband.

The former first lady filed a report last Thursday at Mazowe Police Station claiming 400 illegal miners had invaded the farm and vandalised irrigation equipment.

She also alleged in a second police report the following day the panners broke into her orphanage onsite and stole 31 laptops.

Home Affairs Minister, Obert Mpofu, who is in charge of police, told journalists in the country's second largest city of Bulawayo law enforcement agency could not intervene in the ownership dispute citing a pending high court case over the deadlock.

The pending matter involves Mrs Mugabe and Bright Maonga, Shepherd Nyazvingo and Mohammed Khan.

However, police had attended the alleged crime scene this past weekend and dismissed any break-in at the children's home and plantation.

In a strange twist to the case, two former employees of the Mugabes named as Amos Masire (29) and Wilson Pombe (32) have been found guilty of theft at the properties.

The culprits, who stole laptops, and appeared Grace Mugabe's employees were arrested and convicted two weeks ago.

Zimbabwe

Doctors Return to Work

Doctors who have been on strike since the beginning of last month have said they are resuming work today. Some… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.