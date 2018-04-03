East Africa: IGAD On South Sudan

The 61st Extraordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers was held in Addis Abeba on March 26, 2018, at the African Union headquarters. The meeting was led by Hirut Zemene, State Minister of Foreign Affairs and facilitated by IGAD Executive Secretary, Mahboub Maalim Amb. it saved for South Sudan's lasting implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement between the parties in the conflict in South Sudan and for the humanitarian relief of the affected populations.

